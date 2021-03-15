Trending Stories
March 15, 2021
Donald Trump Reportedly Never Told Georgia Elections Investigator To 'Find The Fraud'
Donald Trump stares to the side during a meeting.
Gettyimages | Pool
US Politics
Tyler MacDonald

A correction to the Washington Post's bombshell story about Donald Trump's purported attempt at interfering with the results of the 2020 election drastically changes the implications of the original piece.

While the initial report claimed Trump asked Frances Watson — the chief investigator of the Georgia Secretary of State’s office — to "find the fraud" and said she would be a "national hero," the update claims he said no such things.

According to the update, Trump pressured the investigator to probe the ballots, which he suggested would reveal "dishonestly." Elsewhere, he claimed that she had the "most important job" in the United States.

'The Washington Post' Published The Correction On Thursday
Donald Trump raises his fist.
Gettyimages | Tasos Katopodis

The Washington Post issued its correction on Thursday, March 11.

"Two months after publication of this story, the Georgia secretary of state released an audio recording of President Donald Trump’s December phone call with the state’s top elections investigator," the publication wrote,

The outlet continued to admit that the recently surfaced recording showed that they "misquoted Trump's comments" due to the information used from a source.

As noted by The Hill, the original report was published just days before Georgia January 5 run-off elections that saw Democrats take home two unprecedented victories.

A Recording Of The Phone Call Is Now Confirmed
Donald Trump speaks on the phone in the Oval Office.
Gettyimages | Win McNamee

As noted by The Washington Examiner, outlets CNN and The Washington Post previously claimed that there was no recording of the call between Trump and Watson. But this is now known to be false — the recording was allegedly found in Watson's trash folder on one of her devices and released by The Wall Street Journal.

In the wake of the recording surfacing, Watson claimed that she did not feel that Trump was trying to pressure her. However, she did say that the call surprised her.

“It is something that is not expected, and as I mentioned in the call, I was shocked that he would take the time to do that."

The False Trump Quote Was Used In The Second Impeachment Trial 
Donald Trump speaks to reporters outside the White House.
Gettyimages | Drew Angerer

During the second impeachment trial of Trump, Democratic lawmakers cited the "find the fraud" quote, which is now known to be incorrect.

As noted by Breitbart, the House impeachment managers used their trial brief to suggest that Trump's battle to reverse the results of the 2020 election took place in the days leading up to the attack on the U.S. Capitol that sparked the second impeachment.

"On December 23, for instance, President Trump reportedly called one of Georgia’s lead election investigators, urging him to 'find the fraud' and claiming that the official would be a “national
hero” if he did so," the brief read.

Trump Is Being Investigated For His Purported Efforts To Overturn Georgia's Election Results
Donald Trump waves to people off camera.
Gettyimages | Al Drago

Trump is currently the focus of investigations that are aiming to determine whether he tried to interfere in the 2020 election in Georgia.

As reported by The Washington Examiner, Georgia's Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis is heading a criminal investigation into Trump's alleged efforts to overturn the 2020 electoral results in the region. According to Willis, Trump might have committed a plethora of crimes, including solicitation of election fraud.

Elsewhere, the Georgia secretary of state's office is spearheading its own inquiry into the calls the real estate mogul allegedly made to try and flip the state's results.

