Donald Trump Reportedly Never Told Georgia Elections Investigator To 'Find The Fraud'

A correction to the Washington Post's bombshell story about Donald Trump's purported attempt at interfering with the results of the 2020 election drastically changes the implications of the original piece.

While the initial report claimed Trump asked Frances Watson — the chief investigator of the Georgia Secretary of State’s office — to "find the fraud" and said she would be a "national hero," the update claims he said no such things.

According to the update, Trump pressured the investigator to probe the ballots, which he suggested would reveal "dishonestly." Elsewhere, he claimed that she had the "most important job" in the United States.