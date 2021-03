Social media influencer Olivia Jade looked to be ready for spring weather in her latest Instagram share. The popular model took to the photo-sharing app to show off her svelte figure and toned pins in a series of photos that featured her looking chic and flirty in a bikini

Olivia’s top was a sunny yellow, and it had a ring detail in the center that called attention to her chest. Her shorts were white and featured a wide seersucker section on the waistline.