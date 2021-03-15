Dove Cameron Does The Splits During 'The Powerpuff Girls' Training Session

Dove Cameron is prepping to play a powerful female superhero created in a lab in The Powerpuff Girls reboot, and she's taking her training very seriously.
The Powerpuff Girls were born when Professor Utonium accidentally added a dose of Chemical X to his proprietary blend of sugar, spice, and everything nice -- a concoction meant to create the perfect little girl. Dove was shown adding her own ingredient to the mix in a video that she uploaded to Instagram on Monday -- a dash of sweat. The clip showed the former Disney starlet hard at work in the gym.