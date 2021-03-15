Dove Cameron Does The Splits During 'The Powerpuff Girls' Training Session

Dove's Video Has Fans Bubbling With Excitement

Dove also gave viewers a glimpse of her tiny waistline and toned tummy as she stretched.

"That went f*cking crazy," she said before crawling away.

In her caption, Dove revealed that she was working out at the Dogpound, an exclusive, old-school gym frequented by celebrity clientele like Taylor Swift, Adam Levine, Hugh Jackman, Cindy Crawford, Gerard Butler, and Adriana Lima.

"Night sessions for powerpuffs in training," Dove wrote.

The actress' followers were thrilled to see her getting ready for her next big role.

"Do them splits girl!" read one response to her post.

"YES! Bubbles getting ready to kick BUTT in Townsville!!!!!" wrote another fan.

"I better work on becoming a townsvillain so you can kick my a**," quipped a third admirer.

One of Dove's new costars also had something to say about her video. Her superhero sisters, Blossom and Buttercup, will be played by Chloe Bennet and Yana Perrault, respectively.

"Sh*ttt i drank a bottle of wine last night, does that count as trainingggf," wrote Chloe of her own Powerpuff prep.