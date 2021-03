While actress Halle Berry is known in Hollywood for her acting skills, she is also known for keeping her body in incredible shape. At 56, she looks decades younger than some women half her age, and on Monday, she uploaded a photo that saw her flaunting her tight physique in a set of colorful workout wear.

Halle was outside for the snap, and she appeared to be on a deck overlooking the ocean. A short wall was visible behind her and the bright blue water met the sky in the distance.