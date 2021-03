General Hospital spoilers for the week of March 15 tease that someone surprises people in Port Charles with a return. A Twitter preview revealed a hint of what's ahead and viewers cannot wait to watch this play out in the days ahead.

The General Hospital sneak peek shows Michael surprised to see someone. It seems this will take place in the Quartermaine living room, and he is stunned and wondering "how." Just who is it that has him so flustered in this case?