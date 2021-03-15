Trending Stories
March 15, 2021
NBA Rumors: Bucks Could Acquire John Collins, Danilo Gallinari & Rajon Rondo For Package Centered On Khris Middleton.
Khris Middleton making plays for the Bucks
Gettyimages | Andy Lyons
Basketball
JB Baruelo

The Milwaukee Bucks entered the 2020-21 NBA season with the goal of finally getting through the Eastern Conference playoffs and winning the NBA championship. However, the Bucks' road to the finals hasn't been easy, especially with the emergence of the Brooklyn Nets' "Big Three" of Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, and James Harden.

To strengthen their chances of achieving their main goal of winning the ttle this year, the Bucks may still need to improve their supporting cast around All-Star power forward Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Bucks Make Earth-Shattering Move
Khris Middleton complaining to the ref
Gettyimages | Thearon W. Henderson

In a recent article, Uri Uziel of ClutchPoints talked about two hypothetical trades that the Bucks could make before the March 25 trade deadline. Between the two proposed trade scenarios, the most intriguing one is the deal that would send Khris Middleton to the Atlanta Hawks.

In the suggested trade, the Bucks would be trading a package centered on Middleton to the Hawks in exchange for John Collins, Danilo Gallinari, and Rajon Rondo. If the deal goes through, Uriel believes that it would help both teams in addressing needs and improving their respective rosters.

Bucks Swap Khris Middleton For Three Quality Players

The Bucks would definitely think twice before proceeding with such a trade, especially knowing that it would cost them their second-best player. However, the trade is undeniably worth exploring for Milwaukee. By sending Middleton to Atlanta, they would be getting two formidable frontcourt reinforcements in Collins and Gallinari and a battle-tested backup point guard with championship experience in Rondo.

Gallinari would immediately fill the hole left by Middleton on the wing, while Collins would provide a future replacement for Brook Lopez at the starting center position.

Rajon Rondo Reunites With Jrue Holiday In Milwaukee

The idea of including Rondo in the proposed deal is to give the Bucks a reliable backup for Jrue Holiday. However, head coach Mike Budenholzer could also experiment using both point guards in the same lineup. Rondo could serve as the team's primary playmaker, while Holiday, who has proven that he's capable of excelling in an off-ball capacity, would be moving to the shooting guard position.

Rondo and Holiday wouldn't have a hard time sharing the same backcourt since they have done it before during their brief time together with the New Orleans Pelicans.

Hawks Finally Give Trae Young New Superstar Running Mate

If the trade becomes a reality, it would not only be beneficial for the Bucks, but also for the Hawks. By sacrificing all those players, the proposed deal would enable them to pair Trae Young with another All-Star caliber player. The successful acquisition of Middleton would ease the loads on Young's shoulders in terms of scoring and playmaking.

This season, Middleton is averaging 20.3 points, 6.1 rebounds, 5.7 assists and 1.1 steals while shooting 49.3 percent from the field and 42.2 percent from beyond the arc, per ESPN. Pairing Young with Middleton may not be enough to make the Hawks an instant favorite to capture the Larry O'Brien Trophy, but it would give them a realistic chance of ending their playoff drought this year.

