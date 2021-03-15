NBA Rumors: Bucks Could Acquire John Collins, Danilo Gallinari & Rajon Rondo For Package Centered On Khris Middleton.

The Milwaukee Bucks entered the 2020-21 NBA season with the goal of finally getting through the Eastern Conference playoffs and winning the NBA championship. However, the Bucks' road to the finals hasn't been easy, especially with the emergence of the Brooklyn Nets' "Big Three" of Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, and James Harden.

To strengthen their chances of achieving their main goal of winning the ttle this year, the Bucks may still need to improve their supporting cast around All-Star power forward Giannis Antetokounmpo.