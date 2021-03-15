NBA Rumors: Celtics Could Get Clint Capela For Tristan Thompson, Aaron Nesmith & 2022 First-Rounder

Although the Boston Celtics have been playing better in recent weeks, the team is still well behind the Eastern Conference lead with a 20-18 record. With Gordon Hayward moving to the Charlotte Hornets in the 2020 offseason, the Celtics haven't quite been able to compete with conference powerhouses such as the Philadelphia 76ers, Brooklyn Nets, and Milwaukee Bucks.

As suggested in a new report, the Celtics could potentially improve their chances of making a deep playoff run this year by by acquiring center Clint Capela from the Atlanta Hawks.