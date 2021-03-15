Trending Stories
Basketball

NBA Rumors: Bucks Could Acquire John Collins, Danilo Gallinari & Rajon Rondo For Package Centered On Khris Middleton.

Celebrities

Kelsea Ballerini Shares 'Bottomless' Pic To Flaunt Results Of 'Booty Kickings'

Entertainment

Brooke Burke, 49, Defies Her Age & Flaunts Chiseled Abs In Latest Instagram Update

Instagram Models

Katelyn Runck Is 'Ab Goals' In Latest Instagram Share

TV

Bob Krueger, Tom Humphrey: 'Obsession Dark Desires'---Dangerous Pilot Stalked Former Texas Congressman, Senator, And His Wife On Investigation Discovery

Celebrities

Terry Bradshaw's Daughter Rachel Flaunts Her Derriere In A Red Bikini

March 15, 2021
NBA Rumors: Celtics Could Get Clint Capela For Tristan Thompson, Aaron Nesmith & 2022 First-Rounder
Atlanta Hawks center Clint Capela posts up during a game.
Gettyimages | Sarah Stier
Basketball
Lorenzo Tanos

Although the Boston Celtics have been playing better in recent weeks, the team is still well behind the Eastern Conference lead with a 20-18 record. With Gordon Hayward moving to the Charlotte Hornets in the 2020 offseason, the Celtics haven't quite been able to compete with conference powerhouses such as the Philadelphia 76ers, Brooklyn Nets, and Milwaukee Bucks. 

As suggested in a new report, the Celtics could potentially improve their chances of making a deep playoff run this year by by acquiring center Clint Capela from the Atlanta Hawks.

Celtics Have Been Weak At Center This Season

While the team did bring back forwards Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown and point guard Kemba Walker for the 2020-21 campaign, their center rotation has been seen as their biggest weakness.  According to NBA Analysis Network, this has caused their frontcourt to look like a "mess," with their offense particularly "stagnant" whenever their top three stars aren't together on court.

Currently, the Celtics are rotating three players at center -- veterans Tristan Thompson and Daniel Theis and third-year man Robert Williams III.

The Proposed Trade
Clint Capela of the Atlanta Hawks protects the ball from D'Angelo Russell of the Minnesota Timberwolves.
Gettyimages | Hannah Foslien

As proposed by the publication, the Celtics could get themselves a quality center by acquiring Capela from the Hawks for Thompson, rookie guard Aaron Nesmith, and a 2022 first-round selection. 

Although he's only seeing a shade below 30 minutes per game, Capela has had a stellar 2020-21 campaign. Per Basketball-Reference, the Swiss big man is averaging a league-leading 14.3 rebounds, along with 14.8 points and 2.3 blocks per game. He also remains very accurate from the field, converting 59.7 percent of his field-goal attempts thus far.

The Trade Could Be A Long Shot For Boston

While the idea of Capela starting alongside Tatum, Brown, Walker, and a healthy Marcus Smart with the Celtics may sound intriguing, NBA Analysis Network stressed that there is virtually “no chance” that the Hawks will want to part ways with their starting center ahead of the March 25 deadline. 

“With their $28.5M trade exception, they could easily acquire a player like Capela, but the Hawks are not interested in making big moves right now,” the site added. “As a result, the Celtics should turn their attention to some of the other big names they have been targeting like Harrison Barnes and Nikola Vucevic.”

Hawks Could Be Set Back By 'About One To Two Years'

Similarly, the outlet opined that the trade might not make much sense for the Hawks, who are also getting standout performances from Trae Young and John Collins. Additionally, their 19-20 record is good for eighth place in the East, giving them a solid chance of ending their playoff drought this year.

Trading Capela, as further noted, might set the franchise back by "about one to two years," though if the trade pushes forward, Thompson (7.9 points, 8.4 rebounds per game) could be a good mentor to the Hawks' first-round pick last year, former USC big man Onyeka Okongwu.

Latest Headlines

NBA Rumors: Bucks Could Acquire John Collins, Danilo Gallinari & Rajon Rondo For Package Centered On Khris Middleton.

March 15, 2021

NBA Rumors: Heat 'Discussed' Trading Goran Dragic, Kelly Olynyk & Kendrick Nunn For Kyle Lowry

March 15, 2021

NBA Rumors: LA Lakers Could Land Garrett Temple For Wesley Matthews, Alfonzo McKinnie & Two Second-Rounders

March 15, 2021

NBA Rumors: Nuggets Could Get Aaron Gordon For Will Barton, PJ Dozier & Draft Pick In Proposed Trade

March 15, 2021

NBA Rumors: Nets Could Acquire PJ Tucker & Danuel House Jr. For Spencer Dinwiddie & Two Second-Rounders

March 15, 2021

CNN's Jake Tapper Says There Was 'Some Fraud' In 2020 Election

March 15, 2021
Entertainment
Movies Music Famous Relationships Celebrities TV
News & Politics
Business World News Crime Odd Human Interest US Politics Animal
Sports
Basketball Football Baseball Wrestling MMA Soccer Hockey
Health & Lifestyle
Fashion Shopping Family Religion BuzzWorthy Health LGBTQ Food & Dining Travel
Science & Tech
Gaming Gadgets Technology Science
INFO
About Contact Advertise on Inquisitr
CONNECT
Facebook Twitter
LEGAL
Terms Of Service Privacy Policy Spam Policy Copyright Policy RSS Terms Of Service Privacy Notice for Personal Data used for Interest-Based Advertising and Third-Party Marketing
ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.