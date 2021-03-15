NBA Rumors: Heat 'Discussed' Trading Goran Dragic, Kelly Olynyk & Kendrick Nunn For Kyle Lowry

After struggling in the first half of the 2020-21 NBA season, the Miami Heat are finally playing like the team that represented the Eastern Conference in the NBA Finals last year. As of now, they are on a four-game winning streak, sitting in the No. 4 spot in the Eastern Conference with a 21-18 record.

However, compared to the previous season, the Heat's road to the NBA Finals this year is expected to be tougher. If they are serious about fully dominating the Eastern Conference and winning the NBA championship title, they should strongly consider making major upgrades on their roster before the 2021 trade deadline.