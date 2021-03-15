Trending Stories
March 15, 2021
NBA Rumors: Nuggets Could Get Aaron Gordon For Will Barton, PJ Dozier & Draft Pick In Proposed Trade
Aaron Gordon dunks the ball
Gettyimages | Jonathan Daniel
Basketball
JB Baruelo

After a disappointing start, the Denver Nuggets have managed to bounce back in the second half of the 2020-21 NBA season. They have recently won 10 of their last 14 games and are currently sitting in the No. 6 spot in the loaded Western Conference with a 22-16 record. However, despite the improvements that they have shown on both ends of the floor, the Nuggets are still not being mentioned in the same conversation as other Western Conference powerhouse teams like the Los Angeles Lakers, Los Angeles Clippers, and the Utah Jazz.

Aaron Gordon To Nuggets
Aaron Gordon trying to penetrate the basket
Gettyimages | Sarah Stier

In order to have a realistic chance of fully dominating the Western Conference and winning the NBA championship title this season, most people believe that the Nuggets would be needing more star power around Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray. One of the potential trade targets for the Nuggets is Aaron Gordon of the Orlando Magic.

In a recent article, Dan Favale of Bleacher Report proposed a trade idea that would help the Nuggets land Gordon before the 2021 trade deadline. In the suggested trade scenario, the Nuggets would be sending a package that includes Will Barton, PJ Dozier, and a 2023 second-round pick to the Magic in exchange for Gordon.

Nuggets Add Quality Two-Way Player

Though he's yet to be considered as a legitimate superstar in the league, Gordon would be an intriguing addition to the Nuggets. He would give them another reliable scorer behind Jokic and Murray, as well as a great rebounder, playmaker, and floor-spacer. This season, the 25-year-old power forward is averaging 13.6 points, 7.0 rebounds, and 4.0 assists while shooting 42.5 percent from the field and 36.5 percent from beyond the arc, per ESPN.

Aside from helping them improve their performance on the offensive end of the floor, Favale believes that Gordon would also give the Nuggets the type of player that they could task to guard the likes of LeBron James, Kawhi Leonard, and Paul George in a playoff series.

Aaron Gordon Finally Joins A Contender

Gordon may not have shown a strong indication that he's no longer happy in Orlando, but he would definitely be intrigued by the idea of being traded to a legitimate playoff contender like the Nuggets. Instead of being stuck on a mediocre team, joining forces with Jokic and Murray in Denver would give him a realistic chance of competing for his first NBA championship title in the 2020-21 NBA season.

If things go smoothly in his first season with the team, the Nuggets may consider making Gordon an official part of their long-term plan.

Why The Magic Would Push Through With The Trade

If the trade becomes a reality before the 2021 trade deadline, it wouldn't only be beneficial for the Nuggets, but also for the Magic. The proposed deal would give them an immediate replacement for Gordon in their frontcourt while adding a young and promising talent in Dozier and a future draft asset.

"P.J. Dozier and a second-round pick should be fitting sweeteners if Barton is more than a rental to Orlando. Dozier is hitting 38.2 percent of his threes while taking on key defensive responsibilities, and his $1.9 million salary for next season (non-guaranteed) remains ultra-team friendly."

