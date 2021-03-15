NBA Rumors: Nuggets Could Get Aaron Gordon For Will Barton, PJ Dozier & Draft Pick In Proposed Trade

Aaron Gordon To Nuggets

In order to have a realistic chance of fully dominating the Western Conference and winning the NBA championship title this season, most people believe that the Nuggets would be needing more star power around Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray. One of the potential trade targets for the Nuggets is Aaron Gordon of the Orlando Magic.

In a recent article, Dan Favale of Bleacher Report proposed a trade idea that would help the Nuggets land Gordon before the 2021 trade deadline. In the suggested trade scenario, the Nuggets would be sending a package that includes Will Barton, PJ Dozier, and a 2023 second-round pick to the Magic in exchange for Gordon.