NBA Rumors: Nuggets Could Get Aaron Gordon For Will Barton, PJ Dozier & Draft Pick In Proposed Trade

After a disappointing start, the Denver Nuggets have managed to bounce back in the second half of the 2020-21 NBA season. They have recently won 10 of their last 14 games and are currently sitting in the No. 6 spot in the loaded Western Conference with a 22-16 record. However, despite the improvements that they have shown on both ends of the floor, the Nuggets are still not being mentioned in the same conversation as other Western Conference powerhouse teams like the Los Angeles Lakers, Los Angeles Clippers, and the Utah Jazz.