Nets Reunite James Harden With Two Former Rockets' Teammates

One of the potential trade partners for the Nets is the Houston Rockets. In a recent article, Dan Favale of Bleacher Report created a list of trades that every NBA contender should consider before the March 25 deadline. These include the hypothetical trade idea that would enable Harden to reunite with PJ Tucker and Danuel House Jr. in Brooklyn.

In the proposed trade scenario, the Nets would be sending a package that includes Spencer Dinwiddie, a 2021 second-round pick, and a 2025 second-round pick to the Rockets in exchange for Tucker and House Jr.