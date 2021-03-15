CNN's Jake Tapper Says There Was 'Some Fraud' In 2020 Election

On Sunday, CNN host Jake Tapper said that there was "some" voter fraud in the 2020 presidential election, in which former President Donald Trump lost to Democrat Joe Biden.

As reported by The Washington Examiner, Tapper made the remarks during an interview with former Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams.

Abrams is thought to have played a key role in the 2020 elections, since her efforts to boost Democratic voter turnout in the traditionally red state of Georgia helped Biden defeat Trump and contributed to Democrats winning the Senate.