March 14, 2021
Jennifer Lopez Uses 'Sunday Brunch' Video To Send Message About Alex Rodriguez, Botox Rumors, & Her Viral Swimsuit Pic
Jennifer Lopez wears diamond dangle earrings and a diamond necklace in front of a blue backdrop.
Gettyimages | Jon Kopaloff
Celebrities
Treva Bowdoin

In a hot new TikTok video, Jennifer Lopez proved that she's unbothered by the all the recent chatter about her relationship with retired New York Yankees slugger Alex Rodriguez. J.Lo also used a collection of music video footage and social media snapshots to remind her fans that she's so much more than the man she's with, and she made sure that they know that her ageless beauty is not the result of using Botox. 

The 51-year-old multihyphenate entertainer described the video as her "Sunday brunch playlist." 

Mocking The Mania Over Her Relationship
Jennifer Lopez rocks a black off-the-shoulder gown and stands next to Alex Rodriguez, who wears a blue velvet coat, black bowtie, and black slacks.
Gettyimages | Frazer Harrison

Jennifer's "playlist" included just one song: "Pretty B*tch" Freestyle" by Saweetie. It played over her TikTok video. In one shot, various headlines about J.Lo flashed up on the screen. 

"Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez break up, call off two-year engagement," one of them read. This was from the Page Six story where the rumors about the couple's relationship woes originated. The report said that the couple had called it quits, and it referenced Alex's rumored interactions with Southern Charm star Madison LeCroy. 

"A-ROD: I'M NOT SINGLE," read another headline. This one was from a TMZ story that included video footage of A-Rod confirming that he and J.Lo are still together.

Botox Rumors & A Bathing Suit Boast
Jennifer Lopez gets on her knees to take a selfie in a white bathing suit.
Instagram | Jennifer Lopez

Also included in Jennifer's scrapbook-style collection of headline hits were two stories about how she clapped back at someone who said that she has "definitely" used Botox. According to InStyle, the critic was an Instagram user who commented on a video of the recording artist using products from her new skincare line, JLo Beauty. Jennifer vehemently denied that Botox deserves any credit for her face's flawlessness.

A Twitter screenshot also flashed up on the screen in Jennifer's TikTok video. It showed that one of her swimsuit pics temporarily became the top trending topic on the social media platform in the United States. In the photo, she wore what was described as a "daring white one-piece."

Another Alex Shoutout
TikTok Is Here For Jenny From The Block
Jennifer Lopez lifts up the skirt of a green palm-print dress with a deep neckline while walking on a runway.
Gettyimages | Vittorio Zunino Celotto

The "Love Don't Cost a Thing" singer released a statement admitting that she and Alex are "working through some things," but Jennifer's TikTok followers seemed to think that she looked like a woman who has it all together.

"She did NOT stutter with this edit!!!!" wrote Even Stevens star Christy Carlson Romano in the comments section.

"JLo is literal perfection can't say otherwise," read another message from a fan.

"I think I've watched this 1000 times," a third viewer added. 

"This is what 'never let anyone dim your light' looks like," a fourth admirer commented. 

