Jennifer Lopez Uses 'Sunday Brunch' Video To Send Message About Alex Rodriguez, Botox Rumors, & Her Viral Swimsuit Pic

In a hot new TikTok video, Jennifer Lopez proved that she's unbothered by the all the recent chatter about her relationship with retired New York Yankees slugger Alex Rodriguez. J.Lo also used a collection of music video footage and social media snapshots to remind her fans that she's so much more than the man she's with, and she made sure that they know that her ageless beauty is not the result of using Botox.

The 51-year-old multihyphenate entertainer described the video as her "Sunday brunch playlist."