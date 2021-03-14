Trending Stories
March 14, 2021
Bill de Blasio Says Andrew Cuomo Will Resign Or Get Impeached
New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio speaks at a press conference.
Gettyimages | Eduardo Munoz Alvarez
US Politics
Damir Mujezinovic

In an interview on Sunday, New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio commented on the controversies surrounding Democratic New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo.

Per The Hill, speaking with Face the Nation host Margaret Brennan, de Blasio said that Cuomo has lost all credibility and the trust of his constituents. Still, de Blasio noted that he expects the governor to put up a fight.

As it has been widely reported, multiple women have accused the longtime New York governor of inappropriate comments, unwarranted touching and sexual harraseement. 

Cuomo Will 'Try To Hold Out,' de Blasio Says

Cuomo will "try to hold out" until the end, de Blasio told Brennan, stressing that the governor has lost the support of his political allies.

"I think he is used to getting things his way and it's been almost an imperial governorship. But I gotta tell you, the folks in this state and political leadership don't believe in him anymore. He doesn't have any credibility," he said.

Earlier this week, several prominent New York Democrats - including House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerry Nadler -- said that Cuomo should step down.

Impeachment

The New York mayor argued that it is only a matter of time before Cuomo is impeached, but suggested that the governor might resign on his own.

"And I think he will be impeached and perhaps right before that he’ll decide to resign," de Blasio said, accusing Cuomo of endangering the fight against coronavirus.

"That's probably the most likely outcome right now, but I gotta tell you something. He should resign right now because he's holding up our effort to fight COVID. He's literally in the way of us saving lives right now," he added.

Nursing Home Deaths

Brennan asked de Blasio whether he intends to run for governor at some point in the future, but de Blasio dodged the question, saying that he is focused on fighting COVID-19.

The host also asked de Blasio to comment on the allegations that Cuomo and his allies deliberately covered up nursing home deaths in New York.

"I don't have a doubt in my mind, but everything was about his public image, everything was about his political future. It was not about what people needed," de Blasio stated. 

Cuomo Apologized, But Said He Would Not Resign
New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo holds a press conference.
Gettyimages | David Dee Delgado

Earlier this month, as reported by MarketWatch, Cuomo apologized for acting in a way "that made people feel uncomfortable" and said that he never sexually harassed anyone. The governor said the same this week, slamming Democratic lawmakers for telling him to step down before knowing "the facts."

Cuomo has also repeatedly pushed back against criticism regarding his handling of the COVID-19 pandemic. Per NBC News, he said last month that his administrations did not cover up nursing home deaths, but simply could not include nursing home residents who died in the hospital in the statistics.

