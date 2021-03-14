Bill de Blasio Says Andrew Cuomo Will Resign Or Get Impeached

In an interview on Sunday, New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio commented on the controversies surrounding Democratic New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo.

Per The Hill, speaking with Face the Nation host Margaret Brennan, de Blasio said that Cuomo has lost all credibility and the trust of his constituents. Still, de Blasio noted that he expects the governor to put up a fight.

As it has been widely reported, multiple women have accused the longtime New York governor of inappropriate comments, unwarranted touching and sexual harraseement.