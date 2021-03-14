Trending Stories
Basketball

NBA Rumors: Heat Could Trade Goran Dragic, Kelly Olynyk, Maurice Harkless & Draft Pick For Kemba Walker

Celebrities

Terry Bradshaw's Daughter Rachel Flaunts Her Derriere In A Red Bikini

Entertainment

Brooke Burke, 49, Defies Her Age & Flaunts Chiseled Abs In Latest Instagram Update

Basketball

NBA Rumors: Proposed Blockbuster Would Send Bradley Beal To Timberwolves For Trade Package Centered On D'Angelo Russell

US Politics

Donald Trump Will Be Indicted & Criminally Prosecuted, Investigative Reporter Claims 

Instagram Models

Demi Rose Is Spring-Ready In Cute Floral Mini Dress & Pigtails

March 14, 2021
Kelsea Ballerini Shares 'Bottomless' Pic To Flaunt Results Of 'Booty Kickings'
Kelsea Ballerini laughs while wearing a white dress in front of an orange backdrop.
Gettyimages | Mike Coppola
Celebrities
Treva Bowdoin

Kelsea Ballerini went bottomless and bottoms up to show off the results of all her hard work at home. The 27-year-old "Hole in the Bottle" hitmaker appears on the cover of Shape magazine's April issue, and she's been using her Instagram account to treat her fans to pictures from her photoshoot for the publication. In one of her posts, she divulged two of her fitness secrets.

"Congratulations, we’ve made it to the weekend...where mimosas are bottomless and apparently so am I," Kelsea quipped in her caption.

Looking Cute On The Couch
Kelsea Ballerini lies on her stomach in a gray tank top outdoors.
Instagram | Kelsea Ballerini

Keep scrolling down to see Kelsea showing off her great glutes. 

The "Peter Pan" songstress was stretched out on a brown couch with velour upholstery that gave it a vintage vibe. She had on a classic white bathing suit with a plunging back and a cheeky cut that put her toned derriere on display. She posed with her feet playfully kicked up in the air, revealing that they were covered by a pair of off-white ribbed crew socks with gray trim around the tops. 

Fit & Fresh

 

Kelsea's socks added to her overall look's retro aerobics aesthetic. However, instead of wearing her blond locks pulled up in a high ponytail, her hair was styled in a sleek, glossy blowout. Her flawless skin looked dewy and fresh. She was photographed from the side as she gazed forward with a contemplative look on her face. 

It was evident that Kelsea does a lot of lower body work, and she informed her followers that her photoshoot made her "a little more grateful" for all the "booty kickings" she endures.  

How Kelsea Works Up A Sweat
Kelsea Ballerini lies on her stomach and sips on a drink in a black two-piece swimsuit.
Instagram | Kelsea Ballerini

The "Miss Me More" singer cheekily used her geotag to give her "GAINZ" a shoutout. She also tagged the official Instagram page for SoulCycle and the woman who is partially responsible for her incredible physique: celebrity trainer Erin Oprea. According to Kelsea, Erin leads her through a lot of strength-training intervals via Zoom.

Erin is also the author of The Power Plate Diet, and she recently told People that "nutrition matters more than anything" when it comes to being fit. Her healthy meal plans are designed to fuel the body and include combinations of "lean proteins, omega-3 fats, healthy carbs, and antioxidant-rich veggies." 

How Kelsea Practices Selfcare
Kelsea Ballerini sunbathes outside in a white bikini.
Instagram | Kelsea Ballerini

During her interview with Shape, Kelsea talked about what she's been doing to practice selfcare at home. She also made a confession about how she used to view those who preached about its importance. 

"I used to think 'me time' was so narcissistic, but now I realize it's necessary," she said. 

Luckily, Kelsea has her own SoulCycle at home, which helps her remain active. And as far as relaxing and unwinding are concerned, she revealed that she's a fan of essential oils and hot baths.

"I can show up in a more present way when I'm taking time for myself too," she stated. 

Latest Headlines

Jeanine Pirro Calls Kamala Harris 'A Woman Without A Moral Core'

March 14, 2021

NBA Rumors: Heat Could Trade Goran Dragic, Kelly Olynyk, Maurice Harkless & Draft Pick For Kemba Walker

March 14, 2021

GOP Lawmakers Reportedly Hope Donald Trump Will Be Indicted 

March 14, 2021

Donald Trump To Receive Award Calling Him One Of The 'Greatest' Presidents In History 

March 13, 2021

Alan Dershowitz Defends Andrew Cuomo Against Harassment Allegations 

March 13, 2021

NFL Rumors: Russell Wilson And Seahawks Could 'Slam The Door' On Trade Speculation

March 13, 2021
Entertainment
Movies Music Famous Relationships Celebrities TV
News & Politics
Business World News Crime Odd Human Interest US Politics Animal
Sports
Basketball Football Baseball Wrestling MMA Soccer Hockey
Health & Lifestyle
Fashion Shopping Family Religion BuzzWorthy Health LGBTQ Food & Dining Travel
Science & Tech
Gaming Gadgets Technology Science
INFO
About Contact Advertise on Inquisitr
CONNECT
Facebook Twitter
LEGAL
Terms Of Service Privacy Policy Spam Policy Copyright Policy RSS Terms Of Service Privacy Notice for Personal Data used for Interest-Based Advertising and Third-Party Marketing
ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.