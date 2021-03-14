Jeanine Pirro Calls Kamala Harris 'A Woman Without A Moral Core'

On Saturday evening, Fox News host Jeanine Pirro ripped into Vice President Kamala Harris, describing her as a "woman without a moral core."

Pirro attacked Harris over her refusal to comment on the controversies regarding Democratic New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo.

Multiple women have accused Cuomo of unwarranted touching, inappropriate behavior and sexual harraseement.

The governor claims to have never touched a woman without consent or made inappropriate comments. He has repeatedly called on the public to withhold judgment until the allegations are thoroughly investigated.