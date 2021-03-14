NBA Rumors: Heat Could Trade Goran Dragic, Kelly Olynyk, Maurice Harkless & Draft Pick For Kemba Walker

After struggling in the first half of the 2020-21 NBA season, the Miami Heat have finally found their rhythm and started playing like a legitimate title contender in the Eastern Conference once again. As of now, they are on a three-game winning streak, sitting in the No. 4 spot in the Eastern Conference with a 20-18 record.

However, despite the improvement with their performance on both ends of the floor, most people believe that the Heat still need more star power around Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo in order to have a realistic chance of reaching the NBA Finals and capturing the Larry O'Brien Trophy this year.