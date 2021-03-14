GOP Lawmakers Reportedly Hope Donald Trump Will Be Indicted

Since leaving the White House and becoming a private citizen, former President Donald Trump has been the subject of multiple investigations.

Authorities in states such as New York are probing the real estate mogul's business dealings, while those in Georgia are looking into his attempts to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election.

Republican politicians, meanwhile, haven't extensively commented on the issue. According to former Homeland Security official Miles Taylor, that is because many GOP lawmakers secretly hope Trump will be indicted.