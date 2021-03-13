Alan Dershowitz Defends Andrew Cuomo Against Harassment Allegations

In an interview with Newsmax on Saturday, legal expert Alan Dershowitz weighed in on the controversies involving New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo.

Seven women have shared their stories with the press, claiming that the New York Democrat inappropriately touched and sexually harassed them.

Cuomo has denied any wrongdoing, urging the public to withhold judgment until investigators wrap up their probes and prove or disprove alleged misconduct.

Still, prominent Democrats have urged Cuomo to step down, accusing him of betraying the trust of his constituents.