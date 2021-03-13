Trending Stories
March 13, 2021
Alan Dershowitz Defends Andrew Cuomo Against Harassment Allegations
Lawyer Alan Dershowitz speaks at a press event.
Shutterstock | 940660
US Politics
Damir Mujezinovic

In an interview with Newsmax on Saturday, legal expert Alan Dershowitz weighed in on the controversies involving New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo.

Seven women have shared their stories with the press, claiming that the New York Democrat inappropriately touched and sexually harassed them.

Cuomo has denied any wrongdoing, urging the public to withhold judgment until investigators wrap up their probes and prove or disprove alleged misconduct.

Still, prominent Democrats have urged Cuomo to step down, accusing him of betraying the trust of his constituents.

Dershowitz Says Groping Is 'Just A Made Up Word'

Dershowitz argued that "groping" is not a valid legal concept and said that the accusation should be dismissed because it was made anonymously.

"First of all, the most serious allegation, the only one that alleges possible criminal conduct -- groping, which in a legal concept is just a made up word -- but that's by an anonymous source," he stated.

The woman who claims that Cuomo groped her shared her story with the Times Union. The alleged incident is said to have taken place at the governor's mansion.

Dershowitz Says 'Verbal' Harraseement Is Not An Impeachable Offense 

Some of the women claim Cuomo touched them inappropriately, while others say he made inappropriate comments. According to Dershowitz, these are not impeachable offenses.

"Then we get to two types of activities: One verbal, I don't think that gives rise to an impeachable offense; and the other, some touching," the lawyer said.

As The Inquisitr reported, journalist Jessica Bakeman, the seventh woman to accuse Cuomo of inappropriate behavior, wrote in a column that the governor touched her without consent and demeaned her in front of colleagues.

Cuomo Should 'Stick To His Guns,' According To Dershowitz 
New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo holds a press conference.
Shutterstock | 260835866

Dershowitz told Newsmax that Cuomo should "stick to his guns" and ignore those who are calling on him to resign.

"Those are not the kinds of things that should result in impeachment or resignation: Accusations don't constitute guilt," he said, noting that investigations will show whether Cuomo is guilty of what he is being accused of.

"Let there be a full investigation. And if nothing more comes out, these sexual allegations are not enough to deprive him and deprive the millions of voters who voted for him of his governorship," he said.

Dershowitz Defended Trump

Dershowitz defended former President Donald Trump in his first impeachment trial. 

Though he was not part of Trump's legal team in the second impeachment trial, he publicly defended the former president, claiming that inciting an insurrection is not an impeachable offense, per The Independent.

As The Inquisitr reported, court documents related to Ghislaine Maxwell's relationship with Jeffrey Epstein allege that Dershowitz had sex with an underage girl. In the documents, Dershowitz was described as a "close friend of Epstein's and well-known criminal defense attorney."

