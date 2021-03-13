NFL Rumors: Russell Wilson And Seahawks Could 'Slam The Door' On Trade Speculation

Wilson Has Been Target Of Trade Talk

There have been growing indications that Wilson could be looking for a way out of Seattle after becoming dismayed at the direction of the team and his lack of input into personnel decisions.

As The Inquisitr reported, former teammate Brandon Marshall said last month that he believed Wilson was already working on an exit strategy from Seattle.

"Russell Wilson is trying to figure out how to move on in a classy way,'' he said on the FS1 show First Things First, via Twitter. "That's what I truly believe.''