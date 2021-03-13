Donald Trump could be facing some legal troubles in Georgia, a former federal prosecutor says.

John Flannery, a former New York prosecutor, said in an interview with MSNBC that there may be evidence that Trump illegally attempted to interfere in the last presidential election by pressuring state officials to overturn results. This comes as Trump is facing a number of other investigations that could lead to potential charges as well, including a probe into his personal and business finances in New York state.