March 13, 2021
Donald Trump Will Be Indicted & Criminally Prosecuted, Investigative Reporter Claims
Former President Donald Trump walks outside the White House.
Gettyimages | Joshua Roberts
US Politics
Damir Mujezinovic

Former President Donald Trump will be indicted and criminally prosecuted, according to Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist David Cay Johnston.

Speaking with WXXI News host Evan Dawson on Friday, Johnston stressed that Trump is "facing a very unfortunate future," with several prosecutors looking to put him behind bars.

Reports claim that multiple investigations into Trump's business dealings are intensifying. In addition, the former commander-in-chief is being investigated for working to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election and block Democrat Joe Biden from assuming the presidency.

Manhattan DA Probe

Cyrus Vance Jr., the Manhattan District Attorney, is leading an investigation into Trump's alleged attempts to evade taxes and inflate his assets.

According to Johnston, "this is an investigation largely about the years Donald Trump was a private citizen," so investigators are looking into Trump's "tax returns, his property tax appeals and statements, his bank loans, his insurance claims and the business records he keeps."

Trump will be indicted once authorities obtain the documents and he will be convicted, the reporter said, noting that the former president will likely face other criminal cases.

Letitia James' Investigation
New York Attorney General Letitia James holds a press conference.
Gettyimages | Joshua Rashaad McFadden

New York Attorney General Letitia James is also investigating Trump. As Johnston noted, James ran for office promising she would look into the former president's alleged crimes.

Her investigation, the journalist continued, could "result in a New York state racketeering charge."

As reported by The Guardian, James -- who is the first woman of color ever to hold statewide elected office in New York -- has already generated national attention, promising to investigate not only Trump, but also New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, who is being accused of mishandling the COVID-19 pandemic in his state.

Turning Trump Allies

Johnston said that authorities will take aim at Trump's allies and try to make them turn on the former president. Allen Weisselberg, the chief financial officer of The Trump Organization, is "the key person to turn," according to Johnston.

"The key person to turn is Allen Weisselberg ... he is so intimately linked to Trump psychologically, it's gonna be a real problem for him. But Allen is over 70 and told by prosecutors, 'Your options are turn on Donald and tell the truth or die in prison'... one hopes he thinks about his own welfare," the reporter said.

Georgia Probes

Johnston pointed out that Trump is also under criminal investigation in Fulton County, Georgia. This, too, could result in Trump's indictment since "there are tape recordings of him encouraging illegal acts to turn the election in that state in his favor," he said.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Trump was caught on tape pressuring Georgia's Republican Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger to "find" votes and secure his victory.

In February, the Fulton County District Attorney's office opened a criminal investigation. According to Democratic District Attorney Fani Willis, the former president broke several laws.

