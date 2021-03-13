Donald Trump Will Be Indicted & Criminally Prosecuted, Investigative Reporter Claims 

Former President Donald Trump will be indicted and criminally prosecuted, according to Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist David Cay Johnston.

Speaking with WXXI News host Evan Dawson on Friday, Johnston stressed that Trump is "facing a very unfortunate future," with several prosecutors looking to put him behind bars.

Reports claim that multiple investigations into Trump's business dealings are intensifying. In addition, the former commander-in-chief is being investigated for working to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election and block Democrat Joe Biden from assuming the presidency.