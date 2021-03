Raiders Seen As Potential Destination

ESPN's Bill Barnwell spun up a series of potential trades to ship Wilson out of Seattle, including one that brings him to an unlikely destination. The Raiders had not been seen as a potential suitor and appeared to be set with Derek Carr as quarterback, but Barnwell speculated that Las Vegas could still make a run at him.

He noted that the move could help the Raiders become more competitive while also helping the business bottom line.

"They won’t have trouble selling tickets in Las Vegas, but Wilson gives the Raiders a cornerstone as they try to win a playoff game for the first time since 2002," he wrote.