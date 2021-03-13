Donald Trump Under Fire For Allegedly Skimming Money From Dog Rescue Charity

Donald Trump is coming under fire after reports indicated that he and his company took in millions of dollars in profit from a charity organization that rescues dogs.

As The Huffington Post reported, the charity with ties to his daughter-in-law Lara Trump, spent just under $2 million at the former president's properties over the last seven years, raising concern that the money meant to help animals was ended up in his pocket instead. It has also revived longstanding criticism of his controversial ties to charities.