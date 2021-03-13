NFL Rumors: Bears Ready To Offer Massive Haul For Big-Name Quarterback

The Chicago Bears are desperate to solve their quarterback problem and prepared to offer a massive haul to land a big-name signal caller, a new report indicates.

The Bears have a question mark at quarterback after Mitchell Trubisky failed to lock down the job and is now headed to free agency and an expected exit. A number of reports have indicated that Chicago would be active in going after one of the available quarterbacks in what is expected to be an offseason of unprecedented movement, where as many as 20 teams are expected to snag new quarterbacks. The Bears are reportedly going after two of the biggest names.