March 13, 2021
Demi Rose Is Spring-Ready In Cute Floral Mini Dress & Pigtails
Demi Rose rocks flamboyant black mini dress at an event.
Gettyimages | John Phillips
Instagram Models
Alexandra Lozovschi

Demi Rose Mawby looked drop-dead gorgeous in a new upload shared with her 16.1 million Instagram followers ahead of the weekend. The English beauty was spring-ready in a coquettish floral mini dress from PrettyLittleThing, which she took for a spin while enjoying a sunny day outdoors.

The British influencer cut a delicate figure in the chic mint-green number, which was decorated with numerous white flowers. Snapped in a meadow, Demi posed with a white rose in hand, thrilling her legion of fans with a spring-inspired shoot that earned her 335,200 likes overnight.  

Looking Effortless

The strappy sundress was a form-fitting design that flattered Demi's curvaceous figure, accentuating her small waist and flawless hourglass shape. Playful ruffles adorned the shoulder straps, adding femininity to the number, which also sported ruffled trimmings along the thigh-skimming hemline.     

Demi paired the outfit with a playful hairstyle, channeling The Wizard of Oz's Dorothy Gale as she wore her curly tresses in half-braided pigtails that brushed over her shoulders. Her long bangs framed her face, calling attention to her beautiful features.

She kept her accessories simple, only rocking a stone-encrusted silver ring. 

Animal Companions

The social media star shared four photos of the look, wherein she could be seen lounging on the grass. She sat on her hip with her legs elegantly crossed, leaning on one hand and holding the flower close to her chest. One picture was more closely cropped to her bust and face, while the rest allowed her audience to admire her ample figure.  

As indicated by the geotag, the photos were taken in Ibiza, where Demi has been living as of 2020. 

The model was joined by her animal companions in the final pic. In her caption, she enticed viewers to scroll through the slideshow and see her dog, Teddy Bear, and her cat, Sukilou, whom she dubbed "my guard dog and my Pokémon." 

Moving To Ibiza

According to Pop Culture, Demi decided to leave London and make a home in Ibiza because the coronavirus pandemic had taken a toll on her mental health. 

In an interview with The Evening Standard back in September, Demi spoke candidly about her emotional struggles during lockdown.  

"During lockdown I lived on my own in London and my mental health really did get the better of me. I had up and down days and with so much time on my hands I obviously had a lot of time to reflect on things," she told the publication. 

"I felt very sad but when lockdown was lifted and I made a decision to move to Ibiza it was one of the best choices I ever made."

Since settling on the Spanish island, Demi seems happier than ever and regularly posts updates about her life on the Mediterranean shores. Just last week, she delighted fans with an English breakfast while posing in a stylish kitchen wearing a lace-up white mini dress with red flowers. 

She Has Her Own PLT Collection

Demi is the newest brand ambassador of PrettyLittleThing and is even curating her own fashion collection with the popular label. The model broke the news on Instagram in early December, when she gave fans a preview of what they can expect to find in her drop. 

"It was so important for me to curate a collection that has all women feeling amazing and confident," Demi wrote in a post that saw her modelling a black velvet leisure set, as well as a sumptuous faux-fur coat and zip-up bodysuit combo. 

Her latest outfit earned Demi a lot of praise from her devoted admirers, who flocked to the comments section to compliment her dress and pigtails.

"Love your hair and you," said one person.

"That island is magical you are absolutely stunning love ya gorgeous," chimed in another fan.

