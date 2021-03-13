Demi Rose Is Spring-Ready In Cute Floral Mini Dress & Pigtails

Moving To Ibiza

According to Pop Culture, Demi decided to leave London and make a home in Ibiza because the coronavirus pandemic had taken a toll on her mental health.

In an interview with The Evening Standard back in September, Demi spoke candidly about her emotional struggles during lockdown.

"During lockdown I lived on my own in London and my mental health really did get the better of me. I had up and down days and with so much time on my hands I obviously had a lot of time to reflect on things," she told the publication.

"I felt very sad but when lockdown was lifted and I made a decision to move to Ibiza it was one of the best choices I ever made."

Since settling on the Spanish island, Demi seems happier than ever and regularly posts updates about her life on the Mediterranean shores. Just last week, she delighted fans with an English breakfast while posing in a stylish kitchen wearing a lace-up white mini dress with red flowers.