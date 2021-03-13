Demi Rose Is Spring-Ready In Cute Floral Mini Dress & Pigtails

Demi Rose Mawby looked drop-dead gorgeous in a new upload shared with her 16.1 million Instagram followers ahead of the weekend. The English beauty was spring-ready in a coquettish floral mini dress from PrettyLittleThing, which she took for a spin while enjoying a sunny day outdoors.
The British influencer cut a delicate figure in the chic mint-green number, which was decorated with numerous white flowers. Snapped in a meadow, Demi posed with a white rose in hand, thrilling her legion of fans with a spring-inspired shoot that earned her 335,200 likes overnight.