WWE Rumors: Company Reportedly Rejects Disgruntled Superstar's Release Request

On Friday morning, reports emerged that WWE superstar Andrade requested for his release from the company during this week's Monday Night Raw tapings. This came months after his last appearance on the company's programming, as he seemingly went undrafted after October's draft and wasn't used on any of its brands, even as he remained officially listed on the red brand's roster.

However, the latest update on the superstar suggests that he is still officially with the promotion, with the company reportedly rejecting his release request.