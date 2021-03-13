Trending Stories
Celebrities

Nicole Scherzinger Sizzles In An Embellished Bodysuit & Fishnet Stockings

Celebrities

Terry Bradshaw's Daughter Rachel Flaunts Her Derriere In A Red Bikini

Basketball

NBA Rumors: Three Potential Trade Destinations For Al Horford

Basketball

NBA Rumors: Timberwolves Reportedly 'Dying' To Acquire John Collins Before Trade Deadline

US Politics

Donald Trump Could Soon Be 'Broke And In Jail,' Columnists Claim

Instagram Models

Laura Amy Bends Over A Table & Flashes Cleavage In Latest Bikini Selfie

March 13, 2021
WWE Rumors: Company Reportedly Rejects Disgruntled Superstar's Release Request
The official WWE logo.
WWE
Wrestling
Lorenzo Tanos

On Friday morning, reports emerged that WWE superstar Andrade requested for his release from the company during this week's Monday Night Raw tapings. This came months after his last appearance on the company's programming, as he seemingly went undrafted after October's draft and wasn't used on any of its brands, even as he remained officially listed on the red brand's roster. 

However, the latest update on the superstar suggests that he is still officially with the promotion, with the company reportedly rejecting his release request.

'Visibly Unhappy' Andrade's Release Request Was Declined
Andrade is accompanied to the ring by Zelina Vega on Monday Night Raw.
WWE

Citing a report from Dave Meltzer on this week's Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Sportskeeda wrote on Friday afternoon that Andrade did indeed ask to be let go on Monday, though this request was ultimately denied.

While Meltzer did not offer any specifics on why WWE refused to honor Andrade's request, Sportskeeda noted that the Mexican wrestler was not involved in any backstage incidents that could have jeopardized his employment. He was, however, described as a "visibly unhappy man backstage" at the time he asked to be released.

Andrade Removed WWE References From His Social Media

The news of Andrade’s possible exit from WWE was first broken on Friday morning by Wrestling Inc., which noted at the time of reporting that it wasn’t clear yet whether officials were willing to part ways with him. 

In addition, the publication pointed out that the former NXT champion trended briefly on social media when he dropped all references to WWE from his Twitter account. A separate Wrestling Inc. report also quoted a recent Instagram post from Andrade where his caption included the following comment.

“If you don’t like where you are,  move you are not a tree.”

Andrade Was Once Hyped As A Future Main Eventer
Andrade and Zelina Vega celebrate after he wins the United States Championship.
WWE

After enjoying a successful career in the Mexican wrestling scene, Andrade was signed by WWE in 2015 and, as noted by Sportskeeda, was once seen as a potential main event-level talent during Paul Heyman’s time as executive director of Monday Night Raw from 2019 to 2020. It was then when he got a decent mid-card push that culminated with a stint holding the United States Championship.

When Heyman was relieved from his duties as the red brand’s creative overseer last June, Andrade ended up losing his push. He was last seen on television in October when he was attacked by "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt.

Vince McMahon Allegedly Lost Faith In Andrade
Vince McMahon poses for the crowd during his ring entrance.
WWE

During Andrade’s absence from television, various rumors circulated regarding his future with WWE, with one report from Meltzer suggesting that company chairman Vince McMahon lost faith in him, as well as several other superstars Heyman wanted to push. 

Prior to that, there were also rumors that Andrade went undrafted in October because McMahon “doesn’t give a sh*t” about him. This was despite the hard work the wrestler put into learning how to speak English as a second language while also adjusting to WWE's style of wrestling.

Latest Headlines

NBA Rumors: Timberwolves Reportedly 'Dying' To Acquire John Collins Before Trade Deadline

March 13, 2021

NBA Rumors: Three Potential Trade Destinations For Al Horford

March 13, 2021

'Bachelorette' Bombshells: New Season Set To Begin Filming, But With Surprises

March 12, 2021

Seventh Woman Accuses Andrew Cuomo Of Sexual Harraseement 

March 12, 2021

Andrew Cuomo Refuses To Resign, Slams 'Reckless' House Democrats 

March 12, 2021

Rebecca Black Goes Glam In Black Lingerie & Thigh-Highs

March 12, 2021
Entertainment
Movies Music Famous Relationships Celebrities TV
News & Politics
Business World News Crime Odd Human Interest US Politics Animal
Sports
Basketball Football Baseball Wrestling MMA Soccer Hockey
Health & Lifestyle
Fashion Shopping Family Religion BuzzWorthy Health LGBTQ Food & Dining Travel
Science & Tech
Gaming Gadgets Technology Science
INFO
About Contact Advertise on Inquisitr
CONNECT
Facebook Twitter
LEGAL
Terms Of Service Privacy Policy Spam Policy Copyright Policy RSS Terms Of Service Privacy Notice for Personal Data used for Interest-Based Advertising and Third-Party Marketing
ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.