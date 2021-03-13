Trending Stories
March 13, 2021
NBA Rumors: Timberwolves Reportedly 'Dying' To Acquire John Collins Before Trade Deadline
Atlanta Hawks forward John Collins attempts a shot against Cleveland Cavaliers center Andre Drummond.
Gettyimages | Todd Kirkland
Basketball
Lorenzo Tanos

The Minnesota Timberwolves are currently languishing at the bottom of the Western Conference with an 8-29 record, and while their chances of cracking the playoffs are virtually nonexistent at this point, there's a possibility they will be keeping busy in the days leading up to the March 25 trade deadline.

Recently, it was rumored that power forwards Aaron Gordon of the Orlando Magic and John Collins of the Atlanta Hawks were on the Timberwolves' radar as possible pre-deadline acquisitions. However, it appears that Minnesota is especially interested in Collins, as suggested by a new report.

Timberwolves Among Collins' Top Suitors
John Collins of the Atlanta Hawks grabs a rebound against the Minnesota Timberwolves.
Gettyimages | Kevin C. Cox

As quoted by Radio.com, ESPN's Jackie MacMullan noted on Friday's edition of The Bill Simmons Podcast that the Timberwolves are "dying" to acquire Collins from the Hawks and that they "[want] him bad," considering how they aren't the only one interested in landing the former Wake Forest star.

“They really want him," she added. "I think there are other teams too, but from what I understand, Minnesota particularly.”

Collins, who will be eligible for restricted free agency this summer, is currently averaging 17.8 points and 7.6 rebounds and shooting 53.2 percent from the field for Atlanta.

Collins Reportedly Wants To Join Forces With KAT
Minnesota Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns looks on during a game.
Gettyimages | Andy Lyons

This isn't the first time in recent days that Collins has seriously been linked to a move to Minnesota. Earlier this month, journalist Darren Wolfson revealed on his podcast (via Fadeaway World)  that the 23-year-old forward is intrigued by the possibility of teaming up with Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns.

"I will say though, from some correspondence with somebody closed to Collins, that that camp views this situation, the idea of Collins playing next to KAT as favorable," Wolfson said.

"Here, he’d have the chance to play with a dynamic big man like KAT, somebody with KAT’s skillset, that’s very enticing for Collins."

Collins Could Help Minnesota Form New Big Three

If the Timberwolves are somehow able to acquire Collins, this could allow them to form a new "big three" that also features Towns and guard D'Angelo Russell, according to Fadeaway World,  The publication stressed that having two big men who can shoot from outside -- as well as a talented young backcourt player in Russell -- could make Minnesota more competitive in the Western Conference.

In addition to Russell, the Timberwolves also have another two guards who have put up solid numbers this season -- Malik Beasley and last year's first overall draft pick, Anthony Edwards.

Possible Trade Packages For Collins

At this point, it's still unclear which players or future draft choices the Timberwolves would be willing to offer to the Hawks in exchange for Collins. However, The Inquisitr reported in December on a trade idea that would send second-year guard Jarrett Culver and a 2023 first-round pick to Atlanta as compensation for their starting power forward.

Despite getting picked sixth overall in 2019, Culver has yet to fully showcase his potential and is averaging just 7.2 points and 4.7 rebounds for the Timberwolves, per Basketball-Reference.

