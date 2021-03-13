NBA Rumors: Timberwolves Reportedly 'Dying' To Acquire John Collins Before Trade Deadline

The Minnesota Timberwolves are currently languishing at the bottom of the Western Conference with an 8-29 record, and while their chances of cracking the playoffs are virtually nonexistent at this point, there's a possibility they will be keeping busy in the days leading up to the March 25 trade deadline.

Recently, it was rumored that power forwards Aaron Gordon of the Orlando Magic and John Collins of the Atlanta Hawks were on the Timberwolves' radar as possible pre-deadline acquisitions. However, it appears that Minnesota is especially interested in Collins, as suggested by a new report.