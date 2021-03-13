NBA Rumors: Three Potential Trade Destinations For Al Horford

Time To Trade Al Horford

In a recent article, Zach Buckley of Bleacher Report included Horford on the list of bad contracts that NBA contenders should actually trade for before the March 25 deadline. The Thunder may be in no rush to move Horford, but Buckley believes that they should strongly consider trading the veteran big man if they are presented with an offer that they would allow them to open up a huge chunk of their salary cap space.

"Pure cap relief would be huge if the Thunder can land a large enough expiring contract or collection of them," he wrote. "Even taking back a cheaper multiyear deal helps the cause. Oklahoma City isn't a hot free-agent destination, but drumming up flexibility allows it to explore absorbing bad money from other teams in exchange for more assets."

Buckley named three teams that could express interest in adding Horford to their roster this season. These include the Boston Celtics, Portland Trail Blazers, and the San Antonio Spurs.