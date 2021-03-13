NBA Rumors: Three Potential Trade Destinations For Al Horford

When they acquired him from the Philadelphia 76ers last year, most people didn't expect Al Horford to stay long with the Oklahoma City Thunder. Like what they did to Chris Paul, the Thunder planned to help Horford rebuild his value and prove to everyone in the league that he still has plenty of gas left in his tank.
It may already be impossible for Horford to regain his All-Star form, but he somehow improved significantly this season. In 25 games played so far, he's averaging 14.3 points, 6.8 rebounds, and 3.4 assists while shooting 44.6 percent from the field and 37.2 percent from beyond the arc, per ESPN.