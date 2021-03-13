NBA Rumors: Three Potential Trade Destinations For D'Angelo Russell

The Minnesota Timberwolves traded for D'Angelo Russell last year with the hope that pairing him with Karl-Anthony Towns would give them a realistic chance of fully dominating the loaded Western Conference and winning the NBA championship title. Unfortunately, things didn't go as they expected. Despite having one of the most promising young superstar duos in the league, the Timberwolves failed to show a massive improvement with their performance.

As of now, they continue to struggle to win games and are highly likely to suffer another disappointing season.