Seventh Woman Accuses Andrew Cuomo Of Sexual Harraseement

On Friday, reporter Jessica Bakeman became the seventh woman to accuse Democratic New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo of sexual harraseement and inappropriate behavior.

Bakeman, who worked as a statehouse reporter in Albany, penned a column for New York Magazine, detailing several instances in which she claims Cuomo behaved inappropriately and sexually harassed her.

According to Bakeman, Cuomo behaved inappropriately around her and other female reporters for years. Even male reporters were aware of the behavior, she suggested, but did nothing to put an end to it.