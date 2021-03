New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo made it clear on Friday that he does not intend to resign from his position amid allegations of sexual misconduct.

Per Fox News, Cuomo told reporters that he never touched a woman inappropriately and attacked Democratic politicians who called for his resignation.

"Women have a right to come forward and be heard and I encourage that fully. But I also want to be clear, there is still a question of the truth, I did not do what has been alleged. Period," the governor said.