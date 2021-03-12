Rebecca Black Goes Glam In Black Lingerie & Thigh-Highs

"Friday" singer Rebecca Black kicked off the weekend early by sharing two glamorous photos of herself on Instagram. They showed the 23-year-old posing outside in attire that isn't usually worn outdoors.

Rebecca posted the pics on the day of the week that helped her find viral fame over a decade ago. Her divisive hit song featured a frantic pace that had a teenaged Rebecca rushing to slurp down her cereal so that she could get to school and begin planning a weekend full of partying with her friends. However, adult Rebecca appeared content to lounge around at home.