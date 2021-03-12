Trending Stories
March 12, 2021
Rebecca Black Goes Glam In Black Lingerie & Thigh-Highs
Rebecca Black wears a red halter dress in front of a black backdrop.
Gettyimages | Jennifer Graylock
Celebrities
Treva Bowdoin

"Friday" singer Rebecca Black kicked off the weekend early by sharing two glamorous photos of herself on Instagram. They showed the 23-year-old posing outside in attire that isn't usually worn outdoors. 

Rebecca posted the pics on the day of the week that helped her find viral fame over a decade ago. Her divisive hit song featured a frantic pace that had a teenaged Rebecca rushing to slurp down her cereal so that she could get to school and begin planning a weekend full of partying with her friends. However, adult Rebecca appeared content to lounge around at home.

Back In Black
Rebecca Black wears a black coat white shirt, and black knee-high boots.
Gettyimages | Jean Baptiste Lacroix

Keep scrolling to see the recording artist's dazzling look.

It's not uncommon for Rebecca to wear the color that inspired her family's surname. In fact, it's the hue that she wore in the music video for her "Friday" remix featuring Big Freedia, 3OH!3, and Dorian Electra. In the video, Rebecca rocked a black latex bodysuit and a long blue braid while zipping around a lit-up city at night in a white convertible. 

For her recent home photoshoot, Rebecca traded her edgy aesthetic for a mostly black ensemble with a vintage vibe. 

A Pretty Pop Of Pink

Rebecca exuded Old Hollywood glamour in a retro lingerie set that included a full coverage bra with underwire and wide supportive straps. Her bottoms appeared to be shapewear crafted out of stiff fabric. The piece had low-cut legs and a waistline that was so high that it actually reached her bra on one side. 

She spiced up her look with a pair of sheer black thigh-highs with lace tops. Two garter straps were clipped onto the stockings. The addition of a sheer pink robe trimmed with black marabou feathers made Rebecca look like an old-school starlet dressed for her boudoir. 

Another Hair Change

Rebecca completed her outfit with a pair of black patent leather heels with pointed toes and ankle straps. She accessorized with bejeweled costume earrings and layered necklaces, including a lariat chain that hung down between her cleavage. 

Rebecca loves to change up her hairstyle. Her locks have been bright red as of late, but they were blue earlier this year. In her most recent pics, she appeared to have on a hairpiece. The top half of her sleek mane was blond with straight-cut bangs and a small bouffant in the back. The lower half was red and curled at the ends.

Looking Glamourous On The Ground
Rebecca Black rocks neon green high heels and a black leather mini dress with lace accent at the neck.
Gettyimages | Amy Sussman

Rebecca was photographed lying on her side on the wooden deck surrounding a pool. She propped herself up on her right hand and stretched her legs out in the opposite direction. In her first pic, she directed her eyes upwards and placed her left hand up beside her neck. For the second shot, she made a kissy face and threw up a peace sign.

"So this is what we do on Fridays now," wrote one of her followers in response to her post. 

"Another day another slay," read another message. 

