Marjorie Taylor Greene Slams Fellow Republicans, Says Nancy Pelosi 'Should Be Fired' 

In an interview on Thursday evening, GOP Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia attacked both Democratic and Republican lawmakers.

Speaking with Newsmax, Greene suggested that some Republicans have been unwilling to oppose legislation proposed by liberal Democrats in the House of Representatives.

Greene argued that GOP lawmakers must oppose Democratic bills and advocate against excessive government spending amid the coronavirus pandemic.

She made the comments days after President Joe Biden signed a $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief bill into law. Senate Democrats passed the bill without a single Republican vote.

