Trending Stories
US Politics

Donald Trump Could Soon Be 'Broke And In Jail,' Columnists Claim

Celebrities

Jessie James Decker Flaunts Her Flawless Curves In A Tight Mini Dress

Celebrities

Nicole Scherzinger Sizzles In An Embellished Bodysuit & Fishnet Stockings

TV

Alicia Eakins, Ralph Faba: Florida Serial Killer Obsessed With Forest Profiled On Investigation Discovery's 'Dead Silent'

US Politics

Marjorie Taylor Greene Slams Fellow Republicans, Says Nancy Pelosi 'Should Be Fired' 

Entertainment

Brooke Burke, 49, Defies Her Age & Flaunts Chiseled Abs In Latest Instagram Update

March 12, 2021
Marjorie Taylor Greene Slams Fellow Republicans, Says Nancy Pelosi 'Should Be Fired'
Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia holds a press conference.
Gettyimages | Drew Angerer
US Politics
Damir Mujezinovic

In an interview on Thursday evening, GOP Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia attacked both Democratic and Republican lawmakers.

Speaking with Newsmax, Greene suggested that some Republicans have been unwilling to oppose legislation proposed by liberal Democrats in the House of Representatives.

Greene argued that GOP lawmakers must oppose Democratic bills and advocate against excessive government spending amid the coronavirus pandemic.

She made the comments days after President Joe Biden signed a $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief bill into law. Senate Democrats passed the bill without a single Republican vote.
 

Greene Claims Americans Are 'Fed Up'

"The American people are disgusted and fed up with business as usual in Washington," Greene told Newsmax, taking aim at her GOP colleagues.

The controversial congresswoman said that it is "unfortunate that some of my Republican colleagues have the attitude of 'Let's just kick back and put our feet up on the desk and allow the Senate to defend (against) all of the woke progressive disgusting bills that come out of the House of Representatives."

"And I have nothing to do with that," she added.

Pelosi 'Should Be Fired,' According To Greene
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi speaks at a press conference.
Gettyimages | Samuel Corum

Insisting that Republicans must do more to oppose Democrats' agenda, Greene slammed Speaker of the House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi and said that she should be fired.

"I think Republicans in Congress, we should be fighting back on every single front and doing everything we can to push the messages, as hard as possible, straight into Nancy Pelosi's face that everything she's trying to do to the American people is repulsive, it's embarrassing and she should be fired," Greene stated.

As Newsmax noted, Greene recently tried to delay the passage of Biden's COVID-19 relief bill, but failed.

Greene Says Republican Voters Demand Action

Greene argued that Republican voters want GOP lawmakers to stand up to Democrats, stressing that moderate Democratic senators need to be pressured.

"And this should be a team effort, but unfortunately, not all Republicans are interested in America's team, and that's for the people," she said.

Virtually all Republicans opposed Biden's massive relief bill, but polling suggests that many conservative voters support it.  According to a poll from the Pew Research Center, for instance, 41 percent of Republicans and Republican-leaning independents support the legislation. 

Greene Is Considered Controversial 

Greene was elected this election cycle, but she has already been involved in a number of controversies. The congresswoman was a supporter of the QAnon movement and spread various conspiracy theories on social media and elsewhere.

Democrats have tried to make her the face of the GOP, in an apparent effort to paint their political opponents as far-right conspiracy theorists ahead of the 2022 midterm elections.

Some Republican insiders reportedly fear that the strategy could work and help Democrats keep control of both Chambers of Congress.

Latest Headlines

Rebecca Black Goes Glam In Black Lingerie & Thigh-Highs

March 12, 2021

Brooke Burke, 49, Defies Her Age & Flaunts Chiseled Abs In Latest Instagram Update

March 12, 2021

Spoilers For 'General Hospital': Anna Confronts Peter, Nina Connects With Valentin

March 12, 2021

Terry Bradshaw's Daughter Rachel Flaunts Her Derriere In A Red Bikini

March 12, 2021

Jerry Nadler, New York Democrats Call On Andrew Cuomo To Resign

March 12, 2021

Dasha Mart Leans Back & Gives Fans An Eyeful In Flirty Snaps

March 12, 2021
Entertainment
Movies Music Famous Relationships Celebrities TV
News & Politics
Business World News Crime Odd Human Interest US Politics Animal
Sports
Basketball Football Baseball Wrestling MMA Soccer Hockey
Health & Lifestyle
Fashion Shopping Family Religion BuzzWorthy Health LGBTQ Food & Dining Travel
Science & Tech
Gaming Gadgets Technology Science
INFO
About Contact Advertise on Inquisitr
CONNECT
Facebook Twitter
LEGAL
Terms Of Service Privacy Policy Spam Policy Copyright Policy RSS Terms Of Service Privacy Notice for Personal Data used for Interest-Based Advertising and Third-Party Marketing
ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.