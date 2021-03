General Hospital spoilers for the March 12 episode tease that there will be drama swirling throughout Port Charles. Peter's life has been turned upside down, but it doesn't seem he's giving up on reclaiming what he believes is his. Viewers will also see Nina connect with Valentin along with a bit of "Mike" in Pennsylvania.

Peter's lies were exposed at his wedding and even Maxie pulled away from him. According to SheKnows Soaps, he will start facing the reality regarding what comes next for him.