Jerry Nadler, New York Democrats Call On Andrew Cuomo To Resign

House Judiciary Chairman Jerrold Nadler and several other New York Democrats are calling on Gov. Andrew Cuomo to resign from his position.

"Gov. Cuomo has lost the confidence of the people of New York. Gov. Cuomo must resign," Nadler said in a statement, per The Hill.

"The repeated accusations against the governor, and the manner in which he has responded to them, have made it impossible for him to continue to govern at this point," he added.

Representatives Carolyn Maloney, Yvette Clarke, Mondaire Jones, Grace Meng and Nydia Velazquez have also urged the governor to step down.