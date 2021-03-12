Trending Stories
March 12, 2021
Katelyn Runck Is 'Ab Goals' In Latest Instagram Share
Katelyn Runck wears a black bikini top and sunglasses.
Instagram | Katelyn Runck
Instagram Models
Ava Bennet

Brunette bombshell Katelyn Runck thrilled her 2.4 million Instagram followers with her latest share, a double update in which she wore a casual yet sexy ensemble while spending some time at the beach.

She posed on a sandy beach with a volleyball net directly behind her. A white volleyball was pressed against her thigh in both shots. 

The background featured several buildings and lush greenery, although it was blurred so that Katelyn remained the focal point of the images as she showcased her fit physique.

Bikini Babe
Katelyn Runck poses in a tiny crocheted bikini.
Instagram | Katelyn Runck

She wore a pale pink, white and black windbreaker with a half-zip neckline and elastic cuffs. The garment draped over her curves, with the fabric hiding the sculpted muscles of her arms. The elasticized hem came to just a few inches below her breasts, leaving some of her chiselled abs on display. 

A white sports bra peeked out from underneath the windbreaker as she raised one hand, bringing it to her long brunette tresses as they blew gently in the wind and cascaded down her chest.

Brunette Bombshell
Katelyn Runck wears tiny pink shorts and a matching cropped windbreaker.
Instagram | Katelyn Runck

She paired the windbreaker with athletic shorts in the same pale pink and black color scheme. The shorts had a drawstring waist and elastic waistband that settled just below her belly button. 

The loose-fitting bottoms skimmed over her shapely hips and the hem landed just a few inches down her thighs, leaving plenty of her sculpted legs on display.

She kept the look simple, wearing no additional accessories beyond a pair of stud earrings. She gazed off into the distance, her plump lips slightly parted.

Ab Goals
Katelyn Runck rocks a white sports bra and shows off her toned stomach.
Instagram | Katelyn Runck

In the second image, Katelyn had removed the windbreaker and tied it around her hips. Her white sports bra had a plunging neckline that dipped low enough to showcase a tantalizing amount of cleavage.

It also had unique straps, with a thinner strap and thicker strap both stretching over each side of her upper body, leaving her sculpted shoulders on display.

She switched hands, pressing the volleyball against her left thigh and resting her hand atop it while the other played with her brunette tresses.

Sculpted Posterior
Katelyn Runck poses in tight white leggings and a matching sports bra.
Instagram | Katelyn Runck

Katelyn's fan couldn't get enough of the update, and the post racked up more than 4,100 likes within just 46 minutes.

"Ab goals," one fan wrote, captivated by that particular portion of Katelyn's figure. Fans who want more details on Katelyn's fitness routine can check out her fitness-centric Instagram page.

"You are breathtaking," another chimed in, followed by two flame emoji.

While she frequently showcases her incredible body in swimwear and chic dresses, she also flaunts her sculpted curves in activewear. Just a few days ago, as The Inquisitr reported, Katelyn shared an update in which she wore an activewear set in a stunning coral hue that looked gorgeous against her bronzed skin.

