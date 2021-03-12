Kate Hudson Shows Off Her Fit Figure & Gets Playful During A Home Workout

Actress, podcast host and wellness entrepreneur Kate Hudson surprised her 12.9 million Instagram followers with her latest share, a series of playful snaps taken while she was getting in a workout.

The update gave her followers a peek into how Kate maintains her flawless physique and showed off a bit more of the massive fitness space that has appeared in many of Kate's previous shares.

She also showcased a look from the activewear company she co-founded, Fabletics, making sure to tag the brand's various Instagram pages in case her fans were looking to pick up the set.