March 12, 2021
Kate Hudson Shows Off Her Fit Figure & Gets Playful During A Home Workout
Kate Hudson beams while posing outside in the sunshine.
Instagram | Kate Hudson
Celebrities
Ava Bennet

Actress, podcast host and wellness entrepreneur Kate Hudson surprised her 12.9 million Instagram followers with her latest share, a series of playful snaps taken while she was getting in a workout.

The update gave her followers a peek into how Kate maintains her flawless physique and showed off a bit more of the massive fitness space that has appeared in many of Kate's previous shares.

She also showcased a look from the activewear company she co-founded, Fabletics, making sure to tag the brand's various Instagram pages in case her fans were looking to pick up the set.

Green Juice Goddess
Kate Hudson smiles and holds a glass of green juice.
Instagram | Kate Hudson

The set she wore was a pale lavender hue that looked stunning against Kate's skin. In the first slide, she showed a close-up of the sports bra. The garment had thick straps and a scooped neckline, as well as both diagonal and vertical striped detailing that drew the eye towards her chest.

Her sculpted shoulders were exposed in the look, and her hair was swept up into a high ponytail that placed her breathtaking features on full display.

Kate had a set of stacked gold rings on one finger, and she placed both hands near her temples as she tugged upwards on her bra straps, striking a unique pose.

Fit & Flawless
Kate Hudson works out in a lavender Fabletics set.
Instagram | Kate Hudson

She showcased more of the set in her second slide, in which her body was angled to the side as she raised a small blue ball in the air. She paired the sports bra with matching leggings in the same lavender hue, and the bottoms were also high-waisted with a wide waistband that hugged her slender waist and hips.

She showcased the simple silhouette of the ensemble from the back in the third shot with her arms thrown out beside her in a joyful pose.

Fierce & Flirtatious
Kate Hudson wears a sports bra and stares at the camera.
Instagram | Kate Hudson

She included several additional shots in which she struck playful poses for the camera, holding a bottle of water near her lips in one. In another, she balanced the blue ball atop her head, although she kept it stabilized with her hands.

Kate finished off the update with a close-up of her toned stomach, placing one hand on her waist as she showcased her admirable figure. She paired the update with a caption directing her fans to her Instagram story for even more activewear content.

Absolute Stunner
Kate Hudson poses wearing a printed dress with a cocktail in her hand.
Instagram | Kate Hudson

Kate's followers absolutely loved the share, and the post racked up more than 132,200 likes within just 19 hours of going live.

"Actually just bought this top, can't wait til it gets here!" one Fabletics fan wrote.

"Ugh! You look AMAZING," another follower chimed in.

While she frequently models different Fabletics looks, Kate also occasionally treats her audience to snaps in which she gets all dolled up. Just last month, as The Inquisitr reported, she posted an update that saw her rock a bold sequin-covered set with a plunging scalloped neckline that looked incredible on her.

