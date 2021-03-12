Donald Trump Could Soon Be 'Broke And In Jail,' Columnists Claim

In an op-ed for The Washington Post, Donald Ayer and Norman Eisen argue that former President Donald Trump could soon be "broke and in jail" due to the civil and criminal cases he now faces.

Although the pair noted Trump's penchant for escaping the law, they suggested he might not be able to this time.

"But the walls seem to be rapidly closing in," they wrote. "If they do, they may finally mark an end to the ex-president’s involvement in our public life. It is not easy to be involved in politics if you are broke and in jail."