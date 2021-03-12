NBA Rumors: Buddy Hield Could Be Traded To Knicks For Knox, Payton, Burks & 1st-Round Pick

Buddy Hield On-Court Impact For Knicks

Hield would undeniably be an intriguing addition to the Knicks. Despite his poor shot selection, he's still an upgrade over Reggie Bullock at the Knicks' starting guard position. He would give the Knicks another prolific scorer next to Julius Randle and RJ Barrett and an elite three-point shooter.

This season, the 28-year-old sharpshooter is averaging 16.5 points, 4.5 rebounds, and 3.3 assists while shooting 39.0 percent from the field and 37.9 percent from beyond the arc, per ESPN. If he becomes more consistent with his performance on the offensive end of the floor, Hield would be a huge help in bringing the Knicks back to the postseason this year.