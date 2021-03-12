NBA Rumors: Buddy Hield Could Be Traded To Knicks For Knox, Payton, Burks & 1st-Round Pick

Despite failing to acquire their top targets in the 2020 offseason, the New York Knicks have managed to surpass the expectations for the 2020-21 NBA season so far. Though their roster mostly consists of young players, the Knicks are surprisingly in the playoff race, sitting at the No. 7 spot in the Eastern Conference with a 19-19 record. To further strengthen their chances of ending a seven-year playoff drought, the Knicks are expected to make major roster upgrades before the 2021 trade deadline.