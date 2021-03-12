Tina Louise Slips Out Of Her Bra In Latest Sultry Share

On Thursday, Tina Louise made the workweek a bit more interesting by taking to Instagram to share a scorching new pic wherein she showed serious skin. The Australian model stripped down to a skimpy bikini, freeing her perky assets as she slipped out of her top.

The babe accompanied the post with a cheeky caption in which she advocated for feeling "totally free."

Naturally, her admirers responded positively to the snap and its accompanying message. Scroll through to see the sizzling pic that stunned fans!