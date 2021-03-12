Trending Stories
March 12, 2021
WWE News: 'SmackDown' Star Reveals Reason Why He Quietly Turned Heel
The official WWE logo.
WWE
Wrestling
Lorenzo Tanos

Toward the end of 2020, Friday Night SmackDown superstar Murphy made his first babyface turn, breaking away from Seth Rollins and kicking off a storyline romance with Rey Mysterio's daughter, Aalyah. That angle, however, was soon dropped without fanfare, and on the March 5 episode of the show, Murphy returned as a heel after a months-long absence, with no explanation as to why he was trying to re-align with Rollins. 

It now appears that there's a reason behind the Australian grappler's actions, as suggested by one of his recent social media posts.

Murphy Claims Mysterio Family 'Used' Him
Angie, Aalyah, Rey, and Dominik Mysterio appear on Jerry Lawler's 'The King's Court' segment on the September 28, 2020, episode of Friday Night SmackDown.
WWE

On Thursday, Murphy took to his Instagram account to explain his heel turn, claiming that the entire Mysterio family "used" him for their own reasons. The post was eventually deleted, but Ringside News was able to quote his caption in full.

“Let’s point out the obvious! The Mysterio’s [sic] used me! I never needed them! I’m beyond one of the most talent in-ring performers on the planet! Aalyah used me to be on tv and advance an acting career. Dominik used me so he had a reason to stand ringside. Rey was jealous that I became the new face of the cruiserweight [division] and he was left out of the discussion. They took what they wanted then they left me in the shadows! Sounds like my time in NXT. "

Murphy Might Have Been 'Going Into Business For Himself'
Murphy (then Buddy Murphy) celebrates a victory over Daniel Bryan on a 2019 episode of SmackDown Live.
WWE

Although it’s unclear why Murphy deleted his post, Ringside News speculated that it might have been a case of the SmackDown star “going into business for himself,” or deviating from the script. The publication, however, also pointed out that WWE has been known to ask its wrestlers to submit specific posts on social media in order to advance an angle.

At the moment, Murphy has yet to interact again with the Mysterio family, as Rey and Dominik are currently feuding with the recently-turned villainous duo of Chad Gable and Otis. 

Aalyah & Murphy's Romance Angle Was Panned By Fans
Aalyah Mysterio accompanies Murphy to the ring on the November 27, 2020, episode of Friday Night SmackDown.
WWE

While her father and brother have kept busy on the blue brand’s programming, Aalyah Mysterio has yet to return to Friday Night SmackDown since her romance angle with Murphy was pulled from television. As reported by The Inquisitr, the storyline was widely criticized by fans due to the couple’s wide age gap. 

"It's not that Buddy Murphy is 32 and Aalyah Mysterio is 19. It's that when Buddy Murphy was 19, Aalyah was [six]. There's perspective for you,” one fan tweeted after the former on-screen couple kissed on an October 2020 episode of SmackDown.

Murphy Has Also Been Tweeting About His Lack Of TV Time
Murphy (then Buddy Murphy) poses with his Cruiserweight Championship at WrestleMania 35 in 2019.
WWE

It's still unclear what Murphy's latest social media activity could mean for his future characterization, given that Rollins rejected his offer to team up once again. However, Comic Book noted that the former Cruiserweight Champion had been active on Twitter prior to this week's deleted Instagram post and had made several posts hinting at his dissatisfaction with his lack of exposure on Friday Night SmackDown

Last month, he also tweeted about wanting to be in an Elimination Chamber Match along with several other underutilized superstars, including Mustafa Ali, Aleister Black, Drew Gulak, and Ricochet, among others whom he tagged in the post.

