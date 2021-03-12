WWE News: 'SmackDown' Star Reveals Reason Why He Quietly Turned Heel

Toward the end of 2020, Friday Night SmackDown superstar Murphy made his first babyface turn, breaking away from Seth Rollins and kicking off a storyline romance with Rey Mysterio's daughter, Aalyah. That angle, however, was soon dropped without fanfare, and on the March 5 episode of the show, Murphy returned as a heel after a months-long absence, with no explanation as to why he was trying to re-align with Rollins.

It now appears that there's a reason behind the Australian grappler's actions, as suggested by one of his recent social media posts.