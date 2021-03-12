Tarsha Whitmore Is Hotter Than Ever In Scanty Coral Bikini That Exposes Massive Cleavage

Tarsha Whitmore was back in a bikini on Instagram on Friday, and fans were not complaining one bit. The Australian model looked hotter than ever in a super skimpy two-piece swimsuit from White Fox, serving up a sexy display of curves while sitting on the edge of a tub.

The sultry share caused a stir with Tarsha's 891,000 followers who were excited to see her rocking the skin-flashing apparel.

"Tarsha Whitfox," quipped one fan.

"I like your curvier figure Tarsha, you look better now you've put weight on," said another Instagrammer, who added a couple of fire emoji for emphasis.

Scroll through to see the sizzling bikini snap!