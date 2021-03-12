Trending Stories
Celebrities

Jessie James Decker Flaunts Her Flawless Curves In A Tight Mini Dress

Celebrities

Nicole Scherzinger Sizzles In An Embellished Bodysuit & Fishnet Stockings

Instagram Models

Abby Dowse Opens Wide While Rocking Sexy Lingerie: 'Waitin On Bae'

nata lee

Nata Lee Flaunts Cleavage & Bodacious Booty In Revealing Bodysuit

Instagram Models

Katelyn Runck Looks Sinfully Sexy In A Skimpy Black Bikini

Instagram Models

Madison Woolley Basks Under The Sun In A White Bikini That Leaves Little To The Imagination

March 12, 2021
Tarsha Whitmore Is Hotter Than Ever In Scanty Coral Bikini That Exposes Massive Cleavage
Tarsha Whitmore shows off cleavage in low-cur coral top.
Instagram | Tarsha Whitmore
Instagram Models
Alexandra Lozovschi

Tarsha Whitmore was back in a bikini on Instagram on Friday, and fans were not complaining one bit. The Australian model looked hotter than ever in a super skimpy two-piece swimsuit from White Fox, serving up a sexy display of curves while sitting on the edge of a tub.

The sultry share caused a stir with Tarsha's 891,000 followers who were excited to see her rocking the skin-flashing apparel. 

"Tarsha Whitfox," quipped one fan.

"I like your curvier figure Tarsha, you look better now you've put weight on," said another Instagrammer, who added a couple of fire emoji for emphasis.

Scroll through to see the sizzling bikini snap!

 

Teeny String Bikini
Tarsha Whitmore sits on a chair wearing floral string bikini.
Instagram | Tarsha Whitmore

The foxy blonde showed serious skin in an itty-bitty string bikini that exposed her cleavage and rounded hips. She rocked a halterneck top featuring a plunging neckline and ruched cups that extended into knotted shoulder straps. A thin string accentuated the chest line, bridging the large gap between the cleavage-baring cups.

Likewise, the bottoms had narrow spaghetti straps that highlighted Tarsha's supple waist. They tied above her hips with long bows draping down, emphasizing her voluptuous physique. Their tiny ruched front left little to the imagination, only covering what was necessary.

Check out the sexy bikini below!

 

Accentuating Her Deep Bronze With A Chic Coral Shade
Tarsha Whitmore sizzles in a coral bikini.
Instagram | Tarsha Whitmore

The revealing swimsuit was a subtle coral shade that looked flattering against Tarsha's bronzed skin. Meanwhile, the straps on her bottoms were bubblegum-pink, adding a pop of color. 

The light-toned palette beautifully complemented her flawless tan and honeyed tresses, which Tarsha wore with a side-part and styled in wavy curls that brushed over her shoulder. 

The babe accessorized with a dainty gold necklace that was barely noticeable against her deep suntan. She also wore a stylish bracelet, which she showcased by posing with her hand to her temple.   

Flawless Hourglass Curves
Tarsha Whitmore pulls down her sweat pants to show off her blue lace lingerie.
Instagram | Tarsha Whitmore

Tarsha flaunted her curvy thighs while sitting with her knees slightly parted. She held her back perfectly straight, allowing fans to admire her faultless hourglass shape.

The 20-year-old was snapped against a white ribbed panel wall, which gave prominence to her sinuous figure. She grazed the edge of the tub with her hand, showcasing her nude manicure as well as the discrete ring on her index finger. A hanging plant spruced up the simple décor that kept all of the attention on her dangerous curves.

Fans made quick work of showing their love for the steamy share, clicking the "like" button on the post more than 10,000 times in the first hour alone. Many flocked to the comments section to leave Tarsha over 100 messages, which abounded in loving emoji. 

"Girl what [three hot-face emoji] can’t handle this," gushed one person.

"I wish I looked like you," raved another admirer.

She Knows How To Tease Fans
Tarsha Whitmore sticks out her tongue and touches her breast while modeling revealing red underwear.
Instagram | Tarsha Whitmore

While Tarsha advertises in her Instagram bio that she's an Oh Polly ambassador, she often features White Fox designs on her page. 

Just yesterday she modeled one of the brand's gym sets, rocking a black long-sleeve crop top and matching bike shorts. Tarsha uploaded two photos of the sporty look, wherein she flashed her cleavage before turning around to spotlight her ample derrière.

Last month, the Aussie hottie showed off her insane bikini body in a white floral swimsuit from the same label, which sported a saucy cage-style design. 

Latest Headlines

Massive Asteroid To Whizz By Earth On March 21 At 77,000 MPH

March 12, 2021

NBA Rumors: Rockets Demanding 'Young, Productive Rotation Player' For PJ Tucker, Per 'ESPN'

March 12, 2021

Laura Amy Bends Over A Table & Flashes Cleavage In Latest Bikini Selfie

March 12, 2021

NFL Rumors: Texans Might Be Open To Trading Deshaun Watson After All

March 12, 2021

NBA Rumors: Miami Heat Reportedly Among Teams That Have Inquired About LaMarcus Aldridge

March 12, 2021

NBA Rumors: Proposed Three-Way Blockbuster Would Send Kyle Lowry To Sixers

March 12, 2021
Entertainment
Movies Music Famous Relationships Celebrities TV
News & Politics
Business World News Crime Odd Human Interest US Politics Animal
Sports
Basketball Football Baseball Wrestling MMA Soccer Hockey
Health & Lifestyle
Fashion Shopping Family Religion BuzzWorthy Health LGBTQ Food & Dining Travel
Science & Tech
Gaming Gadgets Technology Science
INFO
About Contact Advertise on Inquisitr
CONNECT
Facebook Twitter
LEGAL
Terms Of Service Privacy Policy Spam Policy Copyright Policy RSS Terms Of Service Privacy Notice for Personal Data used for Interest-Based Advertising and Third-Party Marketing
ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.