NBA Rumors: Rockets Demanding 'Young, Productive Rotation Player' For PJ Tucker, Per 'ESPN'

The Houston Rockets are one of the teams that are set to be active sellers before the March 25 trade deadline. With the team currently struggling to win games after losing All-Star shooting guard James Harden, the Rockets are expected to part ways with some of their veterans and start rebuilding their roster.

Among the veterans who are likely to be moved during the 2020-21 NBA season is veteran power forward PJ Tucker. In a recent article, Adrian Wojnarowski and Tim MacMahon of ESPN gave a major update on the rumors surrounding Tucker and his future with the Rockets.