Reporter Believes Watson Will Be Traded

In a pair of Twitter posts shared on Thursday, NFL Media’s Jim Trotter promoted the upcoming episode of his Huddle & Flow podcast, which will feature an interview with new Texans head coach David Culley. While he stressed that Culley did not expressly confirm Watson will be traded, Trotter referenced the language used by the coach to back up his belief that the signal-caller will ultimately play elsewhere in 2021.

"He is our starting quarterback right now,” Trotter quoted Culley as saying. “He is our starting quarterback. Things happen between now and then. We'll see what happens."