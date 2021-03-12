NBA Rumors: Miami Heat Reportedly Among Teams That Have Inquired About LaMarcus Aldridge

Heat Are Among Aldridge's Top Suitors

As cited on Thursday by Anthony Chiang and Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald, a league source recently revealed that the Heat are one of the teams that have had talks with the Spurs about possibly trading for Aldridge.

The writers added that the rumors regarding Miami’s interest in Aldridge are notable because team president Pat Riley wanted to sign the big man in 2015 when he was a free agent. The Heat, however, weren’t able to complete the move as they didn’t have enough salary-cap space to do so.