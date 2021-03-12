NBA Rumors: Miami Heat Reportedly Among Teams That Have Inquired About LaMarcus Aldridge

On Wednesday night, San Antonio Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich announced that veteran big man LaMarcus Aldridge will no longer be suiting up for the team. With the 35-year-old now inactive, the Spurs are reportedly looking for a suitable partner to acquire him before the March 25 trade deadline or, in the event none can be found, a way to buy out his contract. As a new report suggests, one of those teams is the Miami Heat, who might be shaking up their roster in an effort to return to the NBA Finals this year.