Foodie Ayesha Curry stunned her 7.3 million Instagram with her most recent share -- a series of sweet images capturing a beach trip she took with husband Stephen Curry, the star point guard of the Golden State Warriors.

In the first image, she and Stephen appeared to be stretched out on a blanket or towel on a sandy beach. The sky above was a breathtaking shade of blue, and the picture was taken from a low angle, suggesting it may have been a simple selfie captured by Stephen's extended arm.