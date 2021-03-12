NBA Rumors: Proposed Three-Way Blockbuster Would Send Kyle Lowry To Sixers

Potential Trade Target - Kyle Lowry Of Toronto Raptors

One of the players who are currently being linked to the Sixers is point guard Kyle Lowry of the Toronto Raptors. The Raptors may still be in the playoff race but without a clear path to title contention, there's a growing belief around the league that they may consider parting ways with Lowry before the 2021 trade deadline.

As of now, the Raptors aren't aggressively shopping Lowry but if they decide to head into a different direction, they would allow the veteran to go to one of his preferred trade destinations -- specifically his hometown Sixers.