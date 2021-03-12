NBA Rumors: Proposed Three-Way Blockbuster Would Send Kyle Lowry To Sixers

The Philadelphia 76ers are one of the aspiring contenders that are expected to make a big move before the March 25 trade deadline. Though they currently own the best record in the Eastern Conference, Jason Dumas of Bleacher Report revealed that the Sixers are still not content with their current roster. To further boost their chances of reaching the Finals and bringing home the Larry O'Brien Trophy in the 2020-21 season, the Sixers are actively finding ways to improve their supporting cast around Ben Simmons and Joel Embiid.