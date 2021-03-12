NBA Rumors: Proposed Blockbuster Would Send Bradley Beal To Timberwolves For Trade Package Centered On D'Angelo Russell

In the past months, rumors have been continuously swirling around three-time All-Star shooting guard Bradley Beal and his future with the Washington Wizards. No matter how many times the Wizards say that they have no intention of moving Beal and kicking off a full-scale rebuild, Beal's name still gets frequently mentioned in various trade ideas. One of the latest such hypothetical deals would send him to the Minnesota Timberwolves in exchange for another star guard before the 2021 trade deadline.