NBA Rumors: Proposed Blockbuster Would Send Bradley Beal To Timberwolves For Trade Package Centered On D'Angelo Russell

Bradley Beal To Timberwolves

The idea of Beal heading to Minnesota during the 2020-21 NBA season was proposed by Dylan Jackson of Fansided's Dunking With Wolves. In the suggested scenario, the Timberwolves would be sending a package that includes D'Angelo Russell, Malik Beasley, two unprotected first-round picks, and two future second-round picks to the Wizards in exchange for Beal and Ish Smith.

If the deal pushes forward before the 2021 trade deadline, Jackson believes that it would help both the Timberwolves and the Wizards in filling their needs.