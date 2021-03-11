Emily Ratajkowski Is Finally A Mom!

Emily Ratajkowski Discussed Her Pregnancy In Vogue

Almost three years after tying the knot, Ratajkowski and Bear-McClard announced they were expecting their first child! Emily wrote on Instagram, “Who will this person be? What kind of person will we become parents to? How will they change our lives and who we are?"

In the post, Ratajkowski's linked to her Vogue story where she candidly discussed her pregnancy. "I remembered playing as a child, holding baby dolls and picturing myself with an imagined, future best friend: a smaller version of me," Emily shared, admitting she always wanted to be a mom. And while she didn't confirm the gender, Ratajkowski admitted she's "scared of having a son."

"I’ve known far too many white men who move through the world unaware of their privilege," she said.