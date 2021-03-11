Trending Stories
Celebrities

Jane Seymour, 70, Shows Off Age-Defying Physique In Blue Swimsuit During Beach Outing

Entertainment

Simone Biles Distracts Instagram In Snakeskin Bikini

Celebrities

Jessie James Decker Flaunts Her Flawless Curves In A Tight Mini Dress

Instagram Models

Jade Grobler Lays On The Beach In A Mismatched Bikini

Instagram Models

Abby Dowse Opens Wide While Rocking Sexy Lingerie: 'Waitin On Bae'

Instagram Models

Madison Woolley Basks Under The Sun In A White Bikini That Leaves Little To The Imagination

March 11, 2021
Cindy Prado Struts Down The Street In A Bold Bikini
Cindy Prado poses in a one-piece swimsuit with a plunging neckline.
Instagram | Cindy Prado
Instagram Models
Ava Bennet

Cuban bombshell Cindy Prado delighted her 2.1 million Instagram followers with her latest share, a steamy series of snaps in which she showcased her curves on the streets of Miami, as she referenced in her caption. 

She included the location of Miami Beach, Florida in the geotag of her post, confirming her location. Despite her swimwear look, Cindy strutted down a crosswalk with a sleek modern building and towering palm trees in the background, rather than lounging at the beach in her bold bikini.

Delicious In Daisy Dukes
Cindy Prado stuns in tiny Daisy Dukes.
Instagram | Cindy Prado

The two-piece suit she wore was from the Miami-based swimwear brand Luli Fama Swimwear, a label she has worn on her Instagram page many times before. She tagged the company's page in the caption as well as in the first slide of the update, making sure her fans could find the look if they wanted it for themselves.

Her bikini top had a unique silhouette, with a scooped neckline that showcased a tantalizing amount of cleavage and a cut-out detail over the chest that flaunted even more of her bronzed skin.

Bikini Bombshell
Cindy Prado wears a turquoise bikini on the streets of Miami.
Instagram | Cindy Prado

Thin spaghetti straps extended over her shoulders, and a tie detail nestled between her breasts drew even more attention to her chest. The ties had embellished gold discs at the end, which dangled down over her upper abdomen.

Her toned stomach was on full display in the look, as were her slender arms. She paired the bikini top with matching bottoms in the same turquoise hue, which looked gorgeous against her bronzed skin. They dipped scandalously low in the front and stretched high over her hips, elongating her legs and accentuating her hourglass shape

Casual Cozy Cutie
Cindy Prado relaxed in bicycle shorts and a cropped sweatshirt.
Instagram | Cindy Prado

Cindy finished off the ensemble with several eye-catching accessories, including a large tore bag that was nearly the size of her torso. She also had a bracelet on one wrist, a pair of gold earrings dangling from her lobes, and two layered necklaces that added some metallic details.

A pair of sunglasses were perched on her nose, and her plump lips were slightly parted as she strutted down the street, her hair tumbling down her chest and back in an effortlessly tousled style.

Red Hot
Cindy Prado rocks a tiny red bikini.
Instagram | Cindy Prado

Her fans loved the share, and the post racked up over 25,900 likes within three hours of going live. It also received 317 comments from her eager audience, who raced to the comments section to share their thoughts on the look.

Just yesterday, as The Inquisitr reported, Cindy shared a post in which she rocked loose-fitting jeans and a barely-there top that left little to the imagination. She joked in the caption of that particular post that she "didn't get much eye contact" while wearing the revealing garment.

Latest Headlines

Emily Ratajkowski Is Finally A Mom!

March 11, 2021

Jessie James Decker Flaunts Her Flawless Curves In A Tight Mini Dress

March 11, 2021

Kara Del Toro Is A Bronzed Bombshell In Scandalous One-Piece Swimsuit

March 11, 2021

Katelyn Runck Looks Sinfully Sexy In A Skimpy Black Bikini

March 11, 2021

Nata Lee Flaunts Cleavage & Bodacious Booty In Revealing Bodysuit

March 11, 2021

NBA Rumors: Phoenix Suns Might Be Among Andre Drummond's Possible Landing Spots

March 11, 2021
Entertainment
Movies Music Famous Relationships Celebrities TV
News & Politics
Business World News Crime Odd Human Interest US Politics Animal
Sports
Basketball Football Baseball Wrestling MMA Soccer Hockey
Health & Lifestyle
Fashion Shopping Family Religion BuzzWorthy Health LGBTQ Food & Dining Travel
Science & Tech
Gaming Gadgets Technology Science
INFO
About Contact Advertise on Inquisitr
CONNECT
Facebook Twitter
LEGAL
Terms Of Service Privacy Policy Spam Policy Copyright Policy RSS Terms Of Service Privacy Notice for Personal Data used for Interest-Based Advertising and Third-Party Marketing
ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.